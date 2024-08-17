IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Kerala; Issues Orange Alert

An orange alert refers to very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds speed reaching 40 Kmph is likely at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts in the coming hours of the day, the weather agency added.