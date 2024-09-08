IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In Odisha As Depression Forms Over Bay Of Bengal

The weather system is expected to move towards north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours, it said.

Thereafter, it is very likely to move across north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh during the subsequent two days, it said.

The weather office issued an 'Orange' warning (be prepared) for heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places over Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, and Koraput districts of Odisha for Sunday.

A 'Yellow' warning (be updated) for heavy rain has also been issued for one or two places of Kendrapara, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur districts for Sunday.