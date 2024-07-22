IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Mumbai Till July 26; Heavy Rainfall Predicted For Thane And Palghar

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Yellow' alert for Mumbai city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated spaces until Friday, July 26.

As per the latest forecast shared by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Thane and Palghar will also likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 24. An 'Orange' alert has been issued for all these districts for Wednesday.

Many places in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Kalyan received heavy rainfall on Monday morning with reports of water logging and delays in local train services caused due to these showers.

IMD also stated that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra from July 22-24 and very heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on July 23-24.