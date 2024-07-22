IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Mumbai Till July 26; Heavy Rainfall Predicted For Thane And Palghar
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Yellow' alert for Mumbai city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated spaces until Friday, July 26.
As per the latest forecast shared by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Thane and Palghar will also likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 24. An 'Orange' alert has been issued for all these districts for Wednesday.
Many places in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Kalyan received heavy rainfall on Monday morning with reports of water logging and delays in local train services caused due to these showers.
IMD also stated that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra from July 22-24 and very heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on July 23-24.
Given below are the district-wise weather forecast and warnings for the next 5 days starting from July 22.
Mumbai Weather Forecast
IMD has said that Mumbai will likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 22 and 23. For July 24, Mumbai has been placed on 'Orange' alert with the prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. The city will receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 25 and 26.
Thane Weather Forecast
As per the weather department, Thane will likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 22 and 23. On July 24, Thane has been put on an 'Orange' alert. The city will receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 25 and 26.
Palghar Weather Forecast
As per the India Meteorological Department, Palghar will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 22. On the remaining days until July 25, the district will continue to receive heavy spells at isolated places whereas moderate rainfall is very likely on July 26.