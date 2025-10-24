IMD Issues Red Alert For Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh Due To Cyclone Montha

The India Meteorological Department has warned of extreme weather conditions due to the presence of a Low Pressure Area over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

The existing system is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm (called Montha) by October 27 over the southwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

Due to this coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Odisha are expected to see extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days.