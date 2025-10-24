IMD Issues Red Alert For Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh Due To Cyclone Montha
A cyclonic Storm is likely to develop by October 27 over the southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal.
The India Meteorological Department has warned of extreme weather conditions due to the presence of a Low Pressure Area over the southeast Bay of Bengal.
The existing system is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm (called Montha) by October 27 over the southwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.
Due to this coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Odisha are expected to see extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days.
Cyclone Montha
IMD stated that, under the influence of yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining the south Andaman Sea, a low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal at 0530 hrs IST of today, October 24, 2025. It slowly moved west-northwestwards and lay over the same region at 08:30hrs IST of today. It is likely to move west-northwestwards, intensify into a depression over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal by October 25th, and further into a deep depression by October 26th and into a cyclonic storm over southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 27.
Under the influence of the systems, the southern peninsular region is expected to see harsh weather conditions.
Rainfall Warnings For South Peninsular India
Light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorm is likely at many places with isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe from October 24 to 28.
Light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorm is likely at most places with isolated heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema during October 24th to 29th.
Light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorm is likely at many places with isolated heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka from October 24 to 27 and over Telangana on October 24th, 27th & 28th.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over South Interior Karnataka on October 27.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu & Coastal Karnataka on October 27; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during October 26th-28th.
Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) is likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on October 27th & 28th, and Rayalaseema on October 27.
Thunderstorms with lightning is likely over the region during the next 5 days.
Strong surface winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph) are likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next 5 days.
A Low Pressure Area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 27th Oct over the southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal.
Cyclone Montha - Sea Condition
Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on October 25 and becoming high from 26th evening onwards.
Sea condition is likely to be moderate to rough along & off Tamil Nadu - Puducherry coasts during 25th & 26th October. It is likely to become rough to very rough from 26th evening onwards till the 27th of October, and become very rough to high over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from the 28th of October till the 29th of October.
Sea condition is likely to be moderate to rough over along & off the Andhra Pradesh coast during the 25th. It is likely to become rough to very rough from 26th evening onwards till the 27th of October, and high from the 28th till the 29th of October.
Sea condition is likely to be moderate to rough along & off the Odisha coast from 26th October. It is likely to become rough to very rough on the 27th and very rough to high from the 28th to the 29th of October.
Cyclone Montha - Fishermen Warning
Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Southwest, adjoining the central Bay of Bengal, along & off the Tamil Nadu - Andhra Pradesh coasts from 25th October onwards, and along & off the Odisha coast from 26th October onwards.