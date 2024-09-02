IMD Issues Red Alert As Heavy Rains Batter Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain continues to wreak havoc across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, leading to widespread floods, loss of life and major disruptions. As of Sunday, at least 27 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents—15 in Telangana and 12 in Andhra Pradesh. The relentless downpour has caused rivers in both states to swell, leading to severe flooding in several areas.

The torrential rainfall has severely impacted transportation. On the South Central Railway network, which serves both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, waterlogging has resulted in the cancellation of over 100 trains and the diversion of many others.

In Hyderabad, the persistent rain has resulted in waterlogging in parts of the city, prompting the district administration to shut down schools on Sept. 2.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh has been particularly hard-hit, with the Budameru rivulet overflowing and causing floods in various localities.