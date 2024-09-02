IMD Issues Red Alert As Heavy Rains Batter Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
The central government has deployed 26 teams of the National Disaster Response Force to carry out rescue operations in the states.
Heavy rain continues to wreak havoc across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, leading to widespread floods, loss of life and major disruptions. As of Sunday, at least 27 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents—15 in Telangana and 12 in Andhra Pradesh. The relentless downpour has caused rivers in both states to swell, leading to severe flooding in several areas.
The torrential rainfall has severely impacted transportation. On the South Central Railway network, which serves both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, waterlogging has resulted in the cancellation of over 100 trains and the diversion of many others.
In Hyderabad, the persistent rain has resulted in waterlogging in parts of the city, prompting the district administration to shut down schools on Sept. 2.
Meanwhile, Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh has been particularly hard-hit, with the Budameru rivulet overflowing and causing floods in various localities.
Government Response
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have reached out to the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, assuring them of full support from the central government.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made his second visit to Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada, one of the worst-affected areas.
Naidu cancelled his visit to Hyderabad and stayed in the NTR District Collector's office in Vijayawada to oversee the rescue and relief works.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held an emergency review meeting, instructing officials to remain vigilant and take immediate action to provide relief in the affected areas. Additionally, he advised locals to stay inside unless essential.
Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy confirmed that nine people had died in rain-related incidents in the state. Local administrations in areas such as Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad and Khammam have evacuated residents from several flood-hit villages to safety.
Of these, as per reports, 12 teams have already reached the scene, and 14 more are being sent to support the current operations.
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a dire forecast for Sept. 2. The department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Rainfall Warning : 2nd September 2024— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 1, 2024
à¤µà¤°à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤µà¤¨à¥ : 2 à¤¸à¤¿à¤¤à¤à¤¬à¤° 2024#rainfallwarning #IMDWeatherUpdate #Vidarbha #MadhyaPradesh #Telangana #Assam #Meghalaya #Marathwada #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/sr87lXndJz
The IMD issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rain on Monday in several Telangana districts, including Adilabad, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar.
Heavy rainfall is also expected in Andhra Pradesh’s districts of Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, and Nandyala.