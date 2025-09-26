IMD Issues Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar For Sept. 27-29 During Durga Puja Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri from Sept. 27–29, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain across many parts of Maharashtra during the Durga Puja festival.

Several parts of Maharashtra are likely to experience cloudy weather and increased rainfall due to a low-pressure system developed over the Bay of Bengal, the authorities have said.

These districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The IMD also said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are also very likely at isolated places over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada during the above period.