IMD Issues Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar For Sept. 27-29 During Durga Puja Days
Several parts of Maharashtra are likely to experience cloudy weather and increased rainfall due to a low-pressure system developed over the Bay of Bengal, the authorities have said.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri from Sept. 27–29, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain across many parts of Maharashtra during the Durga Puja festival.
These districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The IMD also said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are also very likely at isolated places over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada during the above period.
Just in : IMD has issued Orange Alert ð for Mumbai, Thane & Palghar for 27-29 September amid very heavy rains. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/rib7rSyYGv— Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) September 26, 2025
The most severe weather is anticipated in Raigad on Sept. 28, where the forecast warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. This warning for extremely heavy showers indicates a high risk of severe waterlogging, flash floods, and potential disruption to essential services and transport networks.
Ratnagiri will also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on isolated days, with the intensity expected to reduce slightly on Sept. 29.
Residents across the Konkan belt are strongly advised to take all necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel during peak hours of rain, and monitor official weather updates closely.
Disaster Management Dept. Alerts Citizens
The State Disaster Management Department has urged citizens to remain alert and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, the statement said.
The government has said that 31 districts have been experiencing continuous rainfall this month. So far, 50 lakh hectares of farmland and standing crops have been damaged in the state. According to it, Rs 2,215 crore have been provided from the State Disaster Relief Fund, and more funds have been sought from the Centre.
Flooding caused by heavy rains destroyed crops on lakhs of acres in parts of the state, especially the Marathwada region, and claimed the lives of some people in the past few days.