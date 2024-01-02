IMD Issues Cold Wave Warning For These States Till January 5; Check Weather Forecast
Very dense fog occurred in isolated pockets of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and Odisha during the past 24 hours till 0830 hours IST of Tuesday, IMD said.
The weather office on Tuesday cautioned about coldwave days in parts of north India and forecast dense fog days over some parts of plains of northwest and east India for the next three days.
In a press release, the IMD said that the minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-9°C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and in range of 10-12°C over north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim and north Chhattisgarh.
These are above normal by 2-4°C over many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.
Dense fog (visibility 50-200 m) occurred in isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Bihar.
Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed at many places over Haryana and Punjab; and at some places over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.
IMD Weather Forecast: Dense Fog And Cold Day Warning
Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail during night and morning hours in some parts of Punjab and Haryana during January 2-5 and in isolated pockets thereafter for the subsequent 2 days.
Dense to very dense fog conditions will likely prevail in early morning/morning hours in some parts of Rajasthan on January 3 and 4 and in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh on January 3.
Dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated/some pockets in early morning/morning hours over:
Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand from January 3 to 7;
Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, from January 3-5;
Over Madhya Pradesh on January 4;
Rajasthan on January 5;
Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on January 3 and 4;
Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from January 3 to 6.
Cold-day to severe cold-day conditions are very likely to continue in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on January 2-3 and in some parts on January 4 and cold-day conditions in isolated pockets on January 5 and 6.
Cold-day to severe cold-day conditions will likely continue in some parts of Rajasthan on January 2 and 3 and in isolated pockets on January 4.
Cold-day conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh on January 2 and 3.