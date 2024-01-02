IMD Issues Cold Wave Warning For These States Till January 5; Check Weather Forecast

The weather office on Tuesday cautioned about coldwave days in parts of north India and forecast dense fog days over some parts of plains of northwest and east India for the next three days.

In a press release, the IMD said that the minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-9°C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and in range of 10-12°C over north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim and north Chhattisgarh.

These are above normal by 2-4°C over many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.

Very dense fog occurred (visibility < 50 m) in isolated pockets of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and Odisha during the past 24 hours till 0830 hours IST of Tuesday, the IMD said.

Dense fog (visibility 50-200 m) occurred in isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Bihar.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed at many places over Haryana and Punjab; and at some places over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.