IMD Forecasts Very Heavy Rainfall Across Multiple Regions Through Early October
These weather developments follow the IMD’s broader outlook for above-normal rainfall in October, attributed to multiple low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a series of alerts for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across various parts of the country over the coming days.
According to the forecast, northwest India is expected to receive intense showers from Saturday through Tuesday, while Assam and Meghalaya will see heavy rainfall until Friday. East and central India are also likely to experience very heavy rain through Sunday, with Odisha bracing for extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday.
These weather developments follow the IMD’s broader outlook for above-normal rainfall in October, attributed to multiple low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the country is expected to receive 15% more rainfall than normal in October. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said maximum temperatures in October are likely to be above normal in most parts of east-northeast and northwest India.
"Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are expected in other regions of the country during the month," he told news agency PTI. Mohapatra said most parts of the country are expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the post-monsoon season (October to December), except for some areas in northwest India, where rainfall is likely to be normal to below-normal.
The country is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in October (more than 115 % of the LPA of 75.4 mm), Mohapatra added.
The IMD has urged the authorities to adopt a proactive approach by reinforcing infrastructure, developing contingency plans, and responding promptly to forecasts/warnings and advisories. Such preparedness can support efficient resource mobilisation, safeguard vulnerable communities, and help protect lives and livelihoods during adverse weather events.