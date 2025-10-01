IMD Forecasts Very Heavy Rainfall Across Multiple Regions Through Early October

The India Meteorological Department has issued a series of alerts for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across various parts of the country over the coming days.

According to the forecast, northwest India is expected to receive intense showers from Saturday through Tuesday, while Assam and Meghalaya will see heavy rainfall until Friday. East and central India are also likely to experience very heavy rain through Sunday, with Odisha bracing for extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday.

These weather developments follow the IMD’s broader outlook for above-normal rainfall in October, attributed to multiple low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.