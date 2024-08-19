IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall And Thunderstorms In Andhra Pradesh From Aug. 19 To 23

The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh, effective from Aug. 19 to 23.

The IMD predicts heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday for North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. Additionally, thunderstorms with lightning are expected to affect North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam throughout the week.

Strong surface winds, reaching speeds of up to 40 km per hour, are anticipated in isolated locations across the state during the forecast period.

"The cyclonic circulation observed over north interior Karnataka on Sunday has now shifted to Rayalaseema and the surrounding areas, extending up to 0.9 km above sea level," IMD explained in a press release. "A trough is now extending from this cyclonic circulation to the Comorin area across Tamil Nadu, also up to 0.9 km above sea level," it further shared.

(With inputs from PTI)