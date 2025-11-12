Business NewsNationalIIM Mumbai Introduces Two-Year Blended MBA Programme For Working Professionals
IIM Mumbai Introduces Two-Year Blended MBA Programme For Working Professionals

The MBA–BPGP offers the perfect combination of academic excellence, real-world relevance, and flexible learning.

12 Nov 2025, 02:34 PM IST
NDTV Profit
The MBA–BPGP offers the perfect combination of academic excellence, real-world relevance, and flexible learning. (Photo: IIM-Mumbai/Instagram)
The MBA–BPGP offers the perfect combination of academic excellence, real-world relevance, and flexible learning. (Photo: IIM-Mumbai/Instagram)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai on Tuesday, Nov. 12, in collaboration with Jaro Education, has introduced the Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA–BPGP) designed for working professionals aspiring to accelerate their careers without taking a break from work.

The MBA–BPGP offers a perfect combination of academic excellence, real-world relevance, and flexible learning. The programme’s blended format includes live online sessions and two on-campus immersion modules, one mid-programme and one at completion, allowing participants to learn from IIM Mumbai’s distinguished faculty while continuing their professional journey.

With 1,200+ hours of interactive learning, the curriculum spans core management areas including Operations, Marketing, Finance, Data Science, and Sustainability. The programme equips learners with the strategic, analytical, and leadership capabilities needed to succeed in today’s digital-first, data-driven economy.

As one of India’s top institutions, IIM Mumbai (Ranked 6th in NIRF 2025) brings over six decades of academic excellence, offering participants a globally recognised credential that strengthens their professional credibility and opens new career opportunities.

Beyond classroom learning, the programme emphasizes practical application. Participants are encouraged to implement new concepts, tools, and strategies in real time at their workplaces, driving innovation, improving efficiency, and creating tangible impact. The blend of online flexibility and on-campus engagement ensures a balanced, enriching learning experience for working professionals.

Key Highlights:

• Prestigious IIM Mumbai Alumni Status to strengthen professional profiles

• Two campus immersions (one week each) for hands-on learning and networking

• Live faculty interactions fostering diverse perspectives and insights

• Industry-aligned curriculum across all key management domains

• Flexible payment options to support working professionals

• Access to IIM Mumbai’s digital library and academic resources

• Opportunities for peer learning and cross-industry collaboration

Who Can Apply And Eligibility Criteria

The programme is ideal for executives, managers, professionals from both public and private sectors, entrepreneurs, and aspiring leaders. Applicants should have a minimum of three years of work experience after graduation.

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates) from a recognized institution. They should have appeared for CAT, GMAT, GRE, or IMAT (IIM Mumbai Admission Test) within the last five years.

