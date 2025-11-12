IIM Mumbai Introduces Two-Year Blended MBA Programme For Working Professionals
The MBA–BPGP offers the perfect combination of academic excellence, real-world relevance, and flexible learning.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai on Tuesday, Nov. 12, in collaboration with Jaro Education, has introduced the Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA–BPGP) designed for working professionals aspiring to accelerate their careers without taking a break from work.
The MBA–BPGP offers a perfect combination of academic excellence, real-world relevance, and flexible learning. The programme’s blended format includes live online sessions and two on-campus immersion modules, one mid-programme and one at completion, allowing participants to learn from IIM Mumbai’s distinguished faculty while continuing their professional journey.
With 1,200+ hours of interactive learning, the curriculum spans core management areas including Operations, Marketing, Finance, Data Science, and Sustainability. The programme equips learners with the strategic, analytical, and leadership capabilities needed to succeed in today’s digital-first, data-driven economy.
As one of India’s top institutions, IIM Mumbai (Ranked 6th in NIRF 2025) brings over six decades of academic excellence, offering participants a globally recognised credential that strengthens their professional credibility and opens new career opportunities.
Beyond classroom learning, the programme emphasizes practical application. Participants are encouraged to implement new concepts, tools, and strategies in real time at their workplaces, driving innovation, improving efficiency, and creating tangible impact. The blend of online flexibility and on-campus engagement ensures a balanced, enriching learning experience for working professionals.
ALSO READ
Four Indian B-Schools Make It To LinkedIn Global Top 20 MBA Rankings — Check Out Which Ones
Key Highlights:
• Prestigious IIM Mumbai Alumni Status to strengthen professional profiles
• Two campus immersions (one week each) for hands-on learning and networking
• Live faculty interactions fostering diverse perspectives and insights
• Industry-aligned curriculum across all key management domains
• Flexible payment options to support working professionals
• Access to IIM Mumbai’s digital library and academic resources
• Opportunities for peer learning and cross-industry collaboration
Who Can Apply And Eligibility Criteria
The programme is ideal for executives, managers, professionals from both public and private sectors, entrepreneurs, and aspiring leaders. Applicants should have a minimum of three years of work experience after graduation.
Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates) from a recognized institution. They should have appeared for CAT, GMAT, GRE, or IMAT (IIM Mumbai Admission Test) within the last five years.