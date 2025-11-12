IIM Mumbai Introduces Two-Year Blended MBA Programme For Working Professionals

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai on Tuesday, Nov. 12, in collaboration with Jaro Education, has introduced the Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA–BPGP) designed for working professionals aspiring to accelerate their careers without taking a break from work.

The MBA–BPGP offers a perfect combination of academic excellence, real-world relevance, and flexible learning. The programme’s blended format includes live online sessions and two on-campus immersion modules, one mid-programme and one at completion, allowing participants to learn from IIM Mumbai’s distinguished faculty while continuing their professional journey.