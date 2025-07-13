IIM-Calcutta Rape Case: What We Know So Far

Kolkata Police has arrested a student from Indian Institute of Management Calcutta in connection with an alleged rape of a woman inside a hostel on the campus.

However, the woman's father in a statement said that none of what the police is claiming took place and that his daughter told him that she had fallen off of a vehicle and sustained injuries.

The accused has been arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by the woman at Haridevpur police station, police said.

The police said that the alleged incident occurred inside boys' hostel of IIM Calcutta on Friday, where the victim had been called for a counselling session.

"She then became unconscious after consuming a drink laced with drugs at the hostel. The woman realised she had been raped after regaining consciousness," the police stated, citing FIR.

The woman was also threatened by the alleged perpetrator not to disclose the incident or else she would have to face serious consequences, police added.

The woman's father, however, told media that he received a call from his daughter around 9.40 pm on Friday where she informed him that she had fallen from a vehicle, became unconscious and sustained injuries.

"Later, I came to know she was admitted to SSKM Hospital. Nothing of the sort that the police are claiming happened, based on the details I received from my daughter," he added.

On Saturday, a court in Kolkata remanded the accused student to police custody till July 19. The additional chief judicial magistrate at Alipore court, after hearing both parties, granted police remand of the accused.

The student’s lawyer claimed before the court that IIM-Calcutta, situated at Joka on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, is a secure place with restricted entry, asserting that there was something amiss in the accusation.

Investigation is still underway, as per police.

(With PTI Inputs)