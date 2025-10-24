IIFT MBA Registration Begins, Steps To Apply On iift.ac.in, Check Documents, Admission Fees, Eligibility
Candidates appearing for a qualifying examination can also apply, subject to the submission of proof of the requisite qualification by Oct. 31, 2026.
The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) started the registration for IIFT MBA Admissions 2026. Candidates are required to apply online through website https://applyadmission.net/iift2026.
It should be noted that candidates need to register and apply separately for MBA(IB) and MBA(BA) programmes.
IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: Eligibility
To be eligible for IIFT MBA Admissions 2026, candidates should have a recognised Bachelor's degree of minimum 3 years’ duration in any of the disciplines with minimum 50% marks [45% in case of the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), the Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PWD) categories].
There is no age limit.
Admission of the candidate who joins the program on a provisional basis but fails to obtain the minimum percentage in the Bachelor’s degree examination will be automatically cancelled forthwith. Such a candidate should immediately inform the Institute on the declaration of his/her results. Admission of candidates who do not inform the Institute of such a situation will automatically stand cancelled on Oct. 31, 2026.
No request for extension of time for re-evaluation, etc. will be entertained.
(Photo/IIFT website)
IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: How To Register
Below are steps to register for IIFT MBA Admissions 2026:
STEP 1: New Candidate to Create Log In (New Log In) in this direct link: applyadmission.net/iift2026/
STEP 2: Essential documents to be made ready.
STEP 3: Already Logged-in candidate to complete the process of filling online application form (Log In to your account).
STEP 4: Fill application form and upload your photograph, signature and relevant documents.
STEP 5: Make the payment and click on submit.
STEP 6: Take a printout for future reference.
IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: Important Documents
The following documents are needed for IIFT MBA Admissions 2026:
Valid Email ID and mobile number valid for at least next one year.
Personal and Educational Qualification details.
Details of Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI for making fee.
Scanned Copy of Recent Photograph (in jpg/jpeg format). Size less than 100Kb).
Scanned Copy of Signature with Black ink pen (in jpg/jpeg format). Size less than 100kb.
Scanned copies of 10th and 12th Marksheet (in pdf format) Size less than 300kb.
Scanned copy o f Degree/ Provisional Certificate/ Consolidated. Marksheet for the essential qualification i.e., Graduation. (in pdf format) size less than 300kb.
Scanned copy of Work Experience Certificates/documents, if applicable (in single pdf format) Size less than 5Mb.
Scanned copy of Category Certificate (for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PWD/EWS/Kashmiri Migrants) issued by the Competent Authority. (in pdf format) Size less than 300kb.
IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: Fees
The application fee for MBA(IB) programme for candidates of the SC/ST/PWD/other category is Rs 1,500/-
The application fee for the MBA(BA) programme for candidates of the SC/ST/PWD/other category is Rs 1,000/-
The application fee for MBA(IB) programme for candidates of the General/ EWS/OBC(NCL) category is Rs 3,000/-
The application fee for MBA(BA) programme for candidates of the General/ EWS/OBC(NCL) category is Rs 2,000/-