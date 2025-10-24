IIFT MBA Registration Begins, Steps To Apply On iift.ac.in, Check Documents, Admission Fees, Eligibility

To be eligible for IIFT MBA Admissions 2026, candidates should have a recognised Bachelor's degree of minimum 3 years’ duration in any of the disciplines with minimum 50% marks [45% in case of the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), the Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PWD) categories].

Candidates appearing for a qualifying examination can also apply, subject to the submission of proof of the requisite qualification by Oct. 31, 2026.

There is no age limit.

Admission of the candidate who joins the program on a provisional basis but fails to obtain the minimum percentage in the Bachelor’s degree examination will be automatically cancelled forthwith. Such a candidate should immediately inform the Institute on the declaration of his/her results. Admission of candidates who do not inform the Institute of such a situation will automatically stand cancelled on Oct. 31, 2026.

No request for extension of time for re-evaluation, etc. will be entertained.