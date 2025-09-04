Id-E-Milad 2025 Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Sept. 5? Details Here

Banks in several parts of the country will remain closed on Sept. 5 on account of Id-E-Milad and regional festivals like Thiruvonam in Kerala.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, New Delhi, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from public holidays, banks also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, along with all Sundays.

Although bank branches remain closed on public holidays, customers can continue to use digital services. Facilities such as ATMs, UPI transactions, online banking and other internet-based options will be available as usual, without any disruption.

Before planning a visit to your bank branch, confirm the working hours and make sure the branch is open on that particular day. The RBI publishes a holiday schedule of bank closures in different states, which can serve as a useful reference. For further clarification, you can get in touch with your bank branch.