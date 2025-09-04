Id-E-Milad 2025 Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Sept. 5? Details Here
Banks will remain closed in several states on Sept. 5 on account of Id-E-Milad.
Banks in several parts of the country will remain closed on Sept. 5 on account of Id-E-Milad and regional festivals like Thiruvonam in Kerala.
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, New Delhi, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.
Apart from public holidays, banks also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, along with all Sundays.
Although bank branches remain closed on public holidays, customers can continue to use digital services. Facilities such as ATMs, UPI transactions, online banking and other internet-based options will be available as usual, without any disruption.
Before planning a visit to your bank branch, confirm the working hours and make sure the branch is open on that particular day. The RBI publishes a holiday schedule of bank closures in different states, which can serve as a useful reference. For further clarification, you can get in touch with your bank branch.
Bank Holidays In September 2025
Sept. 4: Banks will be closed in Kerala on the occasion of Onam.
Sept. 5: Holiday to mark Id-E-Milad and Thiruvonam.
Sept. 6: Banks will remain closed in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh on the occasion of Indrajatra and Id-E-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi).
Sept. 12: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed for the Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.
Sept. 22: Banks will be shut in Rajasthan to mark Navratra Sthapna.
Sept. 23: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will observe a holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.
Sept. 29: Banks will be closed in Tripura, Assam and West Bengal on the occasion of Maha Saptami and Durga Puja.
Sept. 30: Banks will be closed in Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand for Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami.