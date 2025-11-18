ICSI CSEET Result November 2025 To Be Declared Soon: How To Check Scorecard?

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to announce the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for November 2025 today, November 18, on the official website icsi.edu.

Candidates who appeared for the CSEET November 2025 examination held on November 8 and 10, can expect the scorecard download link to be activated by 4 pm.

With thousands of aspirants awaiting their results, ICSI will also release the CSEET November 2025 sectional and overall pass percentages after the scorecard announcement.​

According to ICSI notifications, the CSEET November 2025 was conducted remotely in a proctored mode, enabling students from across the country to participate safely and seamlessly.

The CSEET November 2025 result, typically declared 10 days after the examination, marks a crucial milestone for candidates aspiring to register for the next stage, which is the CS Executive programme.

ICSI will not dispatch physical copies of the CSEET November 2025 result, as all students are required to download their scorecard online using their application number and date of birth.​