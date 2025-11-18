ICSI CSEET Result November 2025 To Be Declared Soon: How To Check Scorecard?
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to announce the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for November 2025 today, November 18, on the official website icsi.edu.
Candidates who appeared for the CSEET November 2025 examination held on November 8 and 10, can expect the scorecard download link to be activated by 4 pm.
With thousands of aspirants awaiting their results, ICSI will also release the CSEET November 2025 sectional and overall pass percentages after the scorecard announcement.
According to ICSI notifications, the CSEET November 2025 was conducted remotely in a proctored mode, enabling students from across the country to participate safely and seamlessly.
The CSEET November 2025 result, typically declared 10 days after the examination, marks a crucial milestone for candidates aspiring to register for the next stage, which is the CS Executive programme.
ICSI will not dispatch physical copies of the CSEET November 2025 result, as all students are required to download their scorecard online using their application number and date of birth.
How To Download CSEET November 2025 Results
The official link to download the CSEET November 2025 scorecard will be provided on the homepage of icsi.edu. Once the link goes live, candidates should promptly check their scores to ensure all details are correctly reflected, including sectional performance, overall marks, and qualifying status.
To download the CSEET November 2025 scorecard, candidates are advised to follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit ICSI’s official website: icsi.edu.
Step 2: Click on the ‘CSEET Result November 2025’ link from the homepage or Latest News section.
Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth on the login page.
Step 4: The CSEET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen; check all details carefully.
Step 5: Download and save the scorecard, and take a printout for future reference.
Keep an eye on the official website icsi.edu for the scorecard direct link and the latest updates.
Successful candidates must score at least 40% in each subject and an aggregate of 50% overall to qualify, paving the way to register for the executive programme.