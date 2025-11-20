ICSI CSEET Result November 2025 Declared Just Now On icsi.edu, Download Direct Link Here
Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their ICSI CSEET Result November 2025 directly from the official website at www.icsi.edu.
ICSI CSEET Result November 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2025 results on Thursday at 2 p.m.
The CSEET serves as the entry-level qualification for candidates aspiring to pursue the Company Secretary (CS) course, making this announcement significant for thousands of aspiring professionals across India.
The ICSI conducted the CSEET 2025 examination earlier this month in a remote proctored mode, enabling candidates to take the test from the comfort of their homes under strict online supervision.
According to the institute, the ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result scorecards will be available online, and no physical copies of mark sheets will be issued.
The website is expected to experience heavy traffic during result hours, so candidates are advised to be patient while accessing their results.
ICSI CSEET Result November 2025: How To Check
The result along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu. Here's how to check your CSI CSEET Result November 2025.
To download the CSEET November 2025 scorecard, candidates are advised to follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit ICSI’s official website: icsi.edu.
Step 2: Click on the ‘CSEET Result November 2025’ link
Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth on the login page.
Step 4: The CSEET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen; check all details carefully.
Step 5: Download and save the scorecard, and take a printout for future reference.
Keep an eye on the official website icsi.edu for the scorecard direct link and the latest updates.
Successful candidates must score at least 40% in each subject and an aggregate of 50% overall to qualify, paving the way to register for the executive programme.
The CSEET, introduced in 2020 as a gateway for CS aspirants, aims to assess fundamental knowledge and analytical ability. Performance in this examination plays a crucial role in determining the academic trajectory for students aspiring to become qualified company secretaries.