ICSI CSEET 2025 Result To Be Out On Nov 20, Check Result Download Process

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to announce the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 session on Nov. 20, at 2:00 p.m.

The eagerly awaited results will be made available on the official ICSI website, icsi.edu, where candidates can check their scores and download their e-Result-cum-Marks Statement by entering their application number and date of birth.​