ICSI CSEET 2025 Result To Be Out On Nov 20, Check Result Download Process
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to announce the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 session on Nov. 20, at 2:00 p.m.
The eagerly awaited results will be made available on the official ICSI website, icsi.edu, where candidates can check their scores and download their e-Result-cum-Marks Statement by entering their application number and date of birth.
The CSEET November 2025 examination was held on Nov. 8 and 10 in a fully online format. This setup allowed candidates to appear for the exam from the comfort of their homes while being monitored in real-time.
The CSEET is an essential gateway for aspirants seeking to pursue the CS Executive programme, testing candidates in four crucial sections: Business Communication, Legal Aptitude, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs.
Result Download Process
After the official declaration, candidates can swiftly access their results by visiting icsi.edu and navigating to the "CSEET Results" link under the "Student" section. Upon entering the requisite credentials, the e-Marks Statement, including a subject-wise break-up of marks, will be available for download and future reference.
The release is expected to trigger heavy traffic on the portal, as thousands of candidates await their scorecards.
Passing Criteria and Next Steps
To qualify for the CSEET, aspirants must secure at least 40% marks in each paper and a minimum aggregate of 50% across all four papers. Candidates achieving the qualifying marks will be eligible to register for the CS Executive examination, while those who do not succeed may attempt the next CSEET session, slated for January 2026.
The ICSI has issued an official notification confirming the date and time of the result release, emphasising that no physical copy of the marks statement will be sent by post. Candidates are advised to keep their login details handy and regularly monitor the official website for timely updates and the direct result download link.