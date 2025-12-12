ICSI CS Professional Admit Card 2025 For Dec Exam Declared: Download Hall Ticket At icsi.results.shiksha
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Friday officially released the admit cards for the CS Professional Programme examinations scheduled for December 2025 on their official website icsi.results.shiksha.
Aspiring company secretaries across the country can now download their hall tickets directly from the dedicated portal, which is icsi.results.shiksha/admit-cards/
The release comes just days ahead of the exam window, set to commence on Dec. 22, 2025, and conclude on Dec. 29, 2026.
ICSI will conduct the CS Professional exams in a single shift daily from 2:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., covering 12 modules including subjects like Corporate Funding & Listings, Advanced Direct Tax Laws, and Environmental, Professional & Ethics.
This session marks a crucial step for over 50,000 registered candidates aiming to advance in the competitive field of corporate governance and compliance.
ICSI CS Professional Dec 2025 Admit Card Download Steps
Here are steps to download the ICSI CS Professional Dec 2025 Admit Card:
Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.results.shiksha/admit-cards/
Locate the link for "CS Professional Admit Card December 2025" on the homepage or under the Examinations/Admit Card section.
Select the CS Professional programme and December 2025 session if prompted.
Enter your 17-digit registration number, date of birth, and captcha/security code as required.
Click "Submit" or "Get Admit Card" to view the hall ticket on screen.
Verify all details like name, photo, exam center, dates, and timings for accuracy.
Download the PDF file and take printouts for the exam hall.
It should be noted the the candidates will not be issued the physical copy of the ICSI admit card Dec 2025 for CS Executive or CS Professional examinations. Candidates who have enrolled for ICSI December 2025 examination for CS Executive or CS Professional can downlaod the CS admit card Dec 2025 at icsi.edu.
Once downloaded, candidates must check their ICSI 2025 admit card for the details mentioned on the hall ticket such as name, photograph, signature, subject, exam, dates and exam centre details.