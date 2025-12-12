ICSI CS Professional Admit Card 2025 For Dec Exam Declared: Download Hall Ticket At icsi.results.shiksha

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Friday officially released the admit cards for the CS Professional Programme examinations scheduled for December 2025 on their official website icsi.results.shiksha.

Aspiring company secretaries across the country can now download their hall tickets directly from the dedicated portal, which is icsi.results.shiksha/admit-cards/

The release comes just days ahead of the exam window, set to commence on Dec. 22, 2025, and conclude on Dec. 29, 2026.

ICSI will conduct the CS Professional exams in a single shift daily from 2:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., covering 12 modules including subjects like Corporate Funding & Listings, Advanced Direct Tax Laws, and Environmental, Professional & Ethics.

This session marks a crucial step for over 50,000 registered candidates aiming to advance in the competitive field of corporate governance and compliance.