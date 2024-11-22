ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2025: Timetable For Class 10, 12 Expected Soon On cisce.org

ICSE, ISC 2025 Exam Date Sheet: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the much-awaited date sheet for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams for 2025. The timetable will be available on the official CISCE website, where students can access the detailed schedule of their upcoming board exams.

The buzz around the ICSE dates comes after the announcement of the examination schedule for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2025 by the Central Board of Secondary Education which was done on November 20.