ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2025: Timetable For Class 10, 12 Expected Soon On cisce.org
ICSE, ISC Board Exam Time Table: The official date sheet, which will be made available, will include the dates for each subject along with the specific shift timings and the duration of the exams.
ICSE, ISC 2025 Exam Date Sheet: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the much-awaited date sheet for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams for 2025. The timetable will be available on the official CISCE website, where students can access the detailed schedule of their upcoming board exams.
The buzz around the ICSE dates comes after the announcement of the examination schedule for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2025 by the Central Board of Secondary Education which was done on November 20.
The official date sheet, which will be made available in PDF format, will include the dates for each subject along with the specific shift timings and the duration of the exams. Students can easily download the document by visiting the CISCE website at cisce.org.
Steps To Download ICSE, ISC Exam 2025 Date Sheet
Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org.
Click on the link for the ICSE 2025 or ISC 2025 exam schedule.
The date sheet will open as a PDF document on a new page.
Save the file for future use after downloading it.
The Class 10 exams, as per CISCE’s usual schedule, are expected to commence in February 2025. The board usually conducts its exams between February and March each year, and this year’s timetable is likely to reflect the same trend.
The CISCE also announced changes in its examination policy to ensure a healthier approach to competition among students. In line with a decision made by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) last year, CISCE will no longer release merit lists for the Class 10 and 12 board exams. This move is designed to prevent unhealthy competition and to promote a more balanced and supportive academic environment for students.
More than 3.43 lakh students took the Class 10 and 12 CISCE exams in 2024. The Class 10 exam saw a total of 1,30,506 boys and 1,13,111 girls appearing the exam, with a pass rate of 1,29,612 boys and 1,12,716 girls. In the Class 12 exams, 47,136 girls and 52,765 boys appeared, with 46,626 girls and 51,462 boys clearing the test.
With the release of the date sheet imminent, students need to stay updated by regularly visiting the official CISCE website for the announcement.
CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date sheet for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2025 nearly 86 days before the examinations. According to the schedule, exams for the CBSE Secondary School Examination 2025 (CBSE Class 10) will commence on February 15 and go on till March 18, 2025. For the CBSE Senior School Certificate Exam 2025 (CBSE Class 12), the exams also begin on February 15, 2025 and end on April 4, 2025.
The CBSE will release the final admit cards for each student in due course of time. Mentioned below is the detailed timetable, students can download the PDF and view the dates.