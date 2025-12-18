ICAI Releases CA Admit Cards For January 2026 Exams — Check Steps To Download

The following are the steps to download ICAI CA Admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website: eservices.icai.org/

Step 2: Go to elect the relevant link for Foundation, Intermediate, or Final admit card.

Step 3: Log in using your user ID and password

Step 4: Complete verification

Step 5: View the PDF and download. Print multiple copies for further reference.

The ICAI CA January 2026 admit card includes the candidate's name, registration and roll numbers, exam group, medium (English/Hindi), centre address, reporting time, and guidelines.

A colour printout is mandatory at the exam hall, along with valid photo ID. It should be noted that black-and-white copies are invalid. Check details immediately for discrepancies and visit the centre beforehand.​ It should be noted that no physical admit card will be sent to any candidate.

The list of examination centers is available at icai.org/post/exam-jan-2026 under the heading City Master January 2026. For convenience, the cities of Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi/New Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Surat, Thane, Vadodara and Vasai are divided into different zones.

The institute said that all efforts will be made to allot the candidates who opted for a specific zone to an exam centre in that zone itself. However, in case of shortage of accommodation, in a specific zone, candidates would be allotted to some other zone, where accommodation is available. In such cases, requests for change of Centre will not be entertained under any circumstances.