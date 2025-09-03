ICAI Postpones CA Final And Intermediate Exams In Punjab, Jammu City; Check Affected Centres

The swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have flooded large parts of Punjab following heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, Punjab received 253.7 mm of rain in August, 74% in excess of normal and the state's highest in 25 years.

The Haryana government also released financial assistance of Rs 5 crore each to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir while expressing solidarity with the people of the two states bearing the brunt of the calamity caused by heavy rains. The aid released from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund is aimed at providing immediate succour to the affected families and to strengthen the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts in both states.

The devastating flood has already claimed more than 30 lives, besides impacting more than 2.56 lakh people.

Heavy rain and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir since August 14 left a trail of death and destruction in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi and Ramban districts. Record rainfall during August 26-27 also caused flash floods in the low-lying areas of Jammu.