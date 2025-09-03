ICAI Postpones CA Final And Intermediate Exams In Punjab, Jammu City; Check Affected Centres
ICAI Exams 2025: The revised date in the affected centres will be announced soon.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday issued a notification postponing the CA Final and Intermediate examinations which were scheduled on Sept. 3 and 4, 2025 at select centres in Punjab and Jammu City.
The exams were postponed following heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of Punjab and Jammu, which disrupted normal operations creating challenges for conducting the exams.
The ICAI made a partial modification to earlier notification dated May 30, 2025. The revised date will be announced soon.
The official important announcement read, "In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA(EXAM)/SEPTEMBER/2025 dated 30th May 2025, it is announced for general information that in view of the incessant rainfall and flood situation, the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examinations which are scheduled on 3rd and 4th September 2025 stand postponed..." [sic].
Punjab Floods: Affected Exam Centres
The following centres have been affected:
Amritsar
Bathinda
Jalandhar
Ludhiana
Mandi Gobindgarh
Pathankot
Patiala
Sangrur (i.e cities in the State of Punjab)
Jammu City
The candidates are advised to stay in touch with the website of the Institute.
It must be noted that the examinations in other regions will continue as planned and this postponement is only for specific region.
Punjab Floods
The swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have flooded large parts of Punjab following heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, Punjab received 253.7 mm of rain in August, 74% in excess of normal and the state's highest in 25 years.
The Haryana government also released financial assistance of Rs 5 crore each to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir while expressing solidarity with the people of the two states bearing the brunt of the calamity caused by heavy rains. The aid released from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund is aimed at providing immediate succour to the affected families and to strengthen the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts in both states.
The devastating flood has already claimed more than 30 lives, besides impacting more than 2.56 lakh people.
Heavy rain and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir since August 14 left a trail of death and destruction in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi and Ramban districts. Record rainfall during August 26-27 also caused flash floods in the low-lying areas of Jammu.
Punjab: Heavy Rain, Floods Ravage Fertile Heartland— NDTV (@ndtv) September 3, 2025
Watch this ground report by NDTV's @Gurpreet_Chhina from Amritsar pic.twitter.com/ogH988QkyY