ICAI CA September 2025 Result Update: Foundation, Inter, Final Exam Result Expected In November
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to announce the results for the CA September 2025 exams (Foundation, Intermediate, and Final) in the first week of November.
While the exact date is not known, it most likely will be available on the first week of November, possibly on November 6, according to reports.
The Chartered Accountant exams were conducted throughout September 2025. The CA Final exams took place from Sept. 3–14. The CA Intermediate exams were held from Sept. 4–15. The CA Foundation exams were scheduled on Sept. 16, 18, 20, and 22.
How to Check Your Results
To check their results on the official website, candidates must have their registration number and roll number. The official announcement will include both the merit list and the overall pass rate for the examination.
Candidates should follow these steps to check their scorecard:
First, go to the official ICAI website at icai.org.
Next, on the homepage, click the link for the ICAI CA September Result 2025.
Enter the required registration number and roll number
Click Submit.
The CA September Result 2025 will then be displayed on the screen. Finally, candidates should download and save their scorecard for future reference.
Passing Criteria
Candidates must satisfy two conditions to pass the examination: they must meet the minimum score for each individual paper and also achieve the minimum overall aggregate score.
For the CA Foundation exam, the minimum score per paper is 40%, with a minimum total (aggregate) score of 55%. For the CA Intermediate exam, candidates must achieve 40% as the minimum per-paper score and 50% as the minimum total (aggregate) score.
What Is ICAI?
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India conducts rigorous national-level professional exams, known as the ICAI CA exams, to certify candidates as chartered accountants. To become a certified chartered accountant, one must complete three distinct exam levels:
CA Foundation: The foundational level, open to students after completing their 12th standard.
CA Intermediate: The intermediate level, focusing on advanced topics in accounting, corporate laws, taxation, and more.
CA Final: The final level, which requires in-depth knowledge and application of advanced accounting, auditing, and other related subjects.
In addition to passing these exams, candidates must also undergo the required practical training under a qualified chartered accountant. The CA course spans approximately 4.5 to 5 years via the foundation route after the 12th or three years via direct entry after graduation.