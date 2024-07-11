"The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examinations on Thursday. The results of the exams conducted in May are now available on the official ICAI website at icai.nic.in..On July 4, the institute through a notice notified about the declaration of results. 'The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in May 2024 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 11th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,' the notice read. .Candidates can access their results on the official website by following the steps given below:Visit the official website of ICAI at https://icai.nic.in/caresult/Click on the activated link - CA Inter or CA Final May exam result link.Once the result link is opened, enter your registration and roll number.Enter the captcha as displayed on your screen.Click the 'Submit' button.The results will be displayed on the screen.Take a printout of the result or download it for future reference..All India Topper First Rank: Shivam Mishra, 83.33%All India Second Rank: Varsha Arora, 80.00%All India Third Rank: Kiran Manral, 79.50%; Ghilam Ansari, 79.50%.All India Topper First Rank: Kushagra Roy, 89.67%All India Second Rank: Yug Kariya, 87.67%; Yagya Chandak, 87.67%All India Third Rank: Manit Bhatia, 86.50%; Hiresh Kashiramka, 86.50%.This year's CA Intermediate and Final examinations were held in May. The Intermediate exams were divided into two groups:Group 1: May 3, 5 and 9.Group 2: May 11, 15, and 17.The Final exams also had two groups:Group 1: May 2,4 and 8.Group 2: May 10,14 and 16.The International Taxation - Assessment Test was scheduled on May 14 and 16."