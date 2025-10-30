ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date Announced: ICAI CA Final, Intermediate, Foundation Results On This Date

The ICAI has specified different release times for the different levels to manage the high volume of traffic on the results portal.

Candidates can access their scorecards and check their qualifying status on the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in, as soon as the results are uploaded.

Students should note the following expected timings for the declaration:

CA Final & Intermediate Results: Expected to be announced around 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2025.

CA Foundation Results: Expected to be announced around 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2025.

Candidates are advised to keep their Roll Number and Registration Number ready to ensure quick access to their results without last-minute delays.