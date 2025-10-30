ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date Announced: ICAI CA Final, Intermediate, Foundation Results On This Date
The results of the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2025 are likely to be declared on Nov. 3, 2025 on icai.nic.in.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday announced the date for ICAI CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation results held in September 2025.
The official notification released by ICAI on October 30 read, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2025 are likely to be declared on November 3, 2025 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website: icai.nic.in." [sic]
ICAI Results 2025: Key Timings and Access Details
The ICAI has specified different release times for the different levels to manage the high volume of traffic on the results portal.
Candidates can access their scorecards and check their qualifying status on the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in, as soon as the results are uploaded.
Students should note the following expected timings for the declaration:
CA Final & Intermediate Results: Expected to be announced around 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2025.
CA Foundation Results: Expected to be announced around 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2025.
Candidates are advised to keep their Roll Number and Registration Number ready to ensure quick access to their results without last-minute delays.
How to Check Your 2025 ICAI CA Scorecard
To check the September 2025 ICAI CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation results, candidates must follow a simple procedure:
Visit the official ICAI result website: icai.nic.in.
Click on the relevant result link for your course: CA Final, CA Intermediate, or CA Foundation (for September 2025 examination).
Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number in the designated fields.
Solve the captcha/security code and click on the 'Submit' or 'Check Result' button.
Your detailed scorecard will appear on the screen.
Download and take a printout of the result for future reference,
This document is essential for the next stages of the CA curriculum, such as applying for articled-ship or final registration.
The ICAI is the largest professional accounting body in India, established on July 1, 1949, under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949. ICAI plays a crucial role in regulating and promoting the accounting profession in India.