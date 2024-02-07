ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 To Be Out Soon; Check Steps To Download ICAI Scorecard Here
The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023 and January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Candidates can check it on the official website of the institute, icai.nic.in.
The ICAI said, "The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 7th February 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number."
source:icai.org
Once declared, candidates can download their scorecards using registration number and roll number. The steps for downloading the ICAI score card has been provided below.
How to download ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023
To check the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023, candidates must:
Login on official website here: https://icai.nic.in/caresult/
Enter your Roll Number and Registration number.
Enter the Captcha text as shown in the box
Click on Submit.
The results will flash on screen.
Download the results for future reference.
Candidates are also informed to bring to the notice of the Examination Department if they have observed anything on the question papers relating to Foundation Examinations being held in December 2023 or January 2024 by e-mail examfeedback@icai.in. They can even send a lette rby Speed Post latest by January 11 at The Director (Exams), The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI Bhawan, Indraprastha Marg, New Delhi - 110 002.
It should be noted that the observations of only those students will be taken up for consideration who provide their following details i.e.; Name of the Student, Registration Number, Roll Number, email-id and Mobile Number.