ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 To Be Out Soon; Check Steps To Download ICAI Scorecard Here

The ICAI said, "The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 7th February 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number."