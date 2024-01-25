ICAI CA Exam 2024: Check Foundation, Inter, Final Exam Important Dates, Form And Fees

Candidates in respect of Foundation, Intermediate & Final Examinations will be required to apply online at https://eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal - SSP) for the May / June 2024 Exam and also pay the requisite examination fee online.

These forms are based on the eligibility of the course based on announcements and regulations. These forms will be available on SSP, and candidates are requested to log in with their credentials (Username and password).

These Exam forms will be available in SSP effective designated dates as announced on www.icai.org.