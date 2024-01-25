ICAI CA Exam 2024: Check Foundation, Inter, Final Exam Important Dates, Form And Fees
The late fee for submission of the examination application form after the scheduled last date would be Rs 600/- as decided by the Council.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday announced the date sheet for the ICAI CA exam 2024 viz Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams on their official website i.e. icai.org.
ICAI CA Exam 2024: Dates
The Foundation course exam will be held on June 20, 22, 24 and 26.
The Intermediate course exams for Group 1 will be held on May 3, 5, and 7 and the Intermediate course exams for Group 2 exams will be held on May 9, 11 and 13.
The Final exams for Group 1 will be held on May 2, 4, 6 and the ICAI CA Final exams for Group 2 will be held on January 8, 10 and 11.
There would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Bodies.
ICAI CA Exam 2024: Exam Duration
The Foundation Examination paper(s) 3 and 4 are of 2 hours duration. Similarly, paper – 6 of the Final Examination and all papers of the International Taxation – Assessment Test are of 4 hours duration. However, all other examinations are of 3 hours duration.
Foundation Paper
Paper: 1 and 2: 2 pm to 5 pm i.e 3 hours
Paper 3 and 4: 2 pm to 6 pm i.e 4 hours
Intermediate All Papers
2 pm to 5 pm i.e 3 hours
Final Paper
Paper 1 to 5: 2 pm to 5 pm i.e 3 hours
Paper 6: 2 pm to 6 pm i.e 4 hours
ICAI CA Exam 2024: How To Fill Exam Forms?
Candidates in respect of Foundation, Intermediate & Final Examinations will be required to apply online at https://eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal - SSP) for the May / June 2024 Exam and also pay the requisite examination fee online.
These forms are based on the eligibility of the course based on announcements and regulations. These forms will be available on SSP, and candidates are requested to log in with their credentials (Username and password).
These Exam forms will be available in SSP effective designated dates as announced on www.icai.org.
ICAI CA Exam 2024: Examination Fee
The examination fee(s) for various courses are as under:
Intermediate Course Examination
Single Group / Unit (All except 2): Rs 1,500/-
Both Groups / Unit 2: Rs. 2,700/-
Final Course Examination
Single Group Rs 1,800/-
Both Groups Rs 3,300/-
The late fee for submission of the examination application form after the scheduled last date would be Rs 600/- as decided by the Council. The Examination fee can be remitted online by using a VISA or MASTER or MAESTRO Credit or Debit Card or Rupay Card or Net Banking or Bhim UPI.