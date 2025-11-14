Business NewsNationalIAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai, Pilot Ejects Safely
IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai, Pilot Ejects Safely

An Indian Air Force aircraft which was on a routine training mission crashed near Tambaram here on Friday afternoon, officials said. The pilot ejected safely, they said.

14 Nov 2025, 05:46 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Representative Image. (Source: File/Vijay Sartape of NDTV Profit)
"An Indian Air Force aircraft 'Pilatus PC-7', which was on a routine training mission, crashed near Tambaram in Chennai on Nov. 14. The pilot ejected safely," an official release said.

Responding to a query, an official told PTI that the incident occurred around 2 p.m.

"A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause," the release added.

