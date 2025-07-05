I Hope To Live For 30-40 Years More, Says Dalai Lama

Penpa Tsering, the president of the Central Tibetan Administration, rejected such rumours by saying, 'It doesn’t happen like that.' 'Some are talking as if his holiness is going to die tomorrow or the day after or next year or something.

He says he's going to live for another 20 years. So we have to understand the tradition. I think a lot of people came expecting this. His holiness might appoint somebody, or he might say that I'm going to be born in this place at that time. It doesn't happen like that,' Tsering said.