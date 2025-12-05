Business NewsNationalHydroponic Weed Valued At Rs 25 Crore Seized At Mumbai Airport In Eight Cases
Hydroponic Weed Valued At Rs 25 Crore Seized At Mumbai Airport In Eight Cases

A total of 25.4 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 25.47 crore in the illicit market was recovered in eight separate cases from passengers who had arrived from Bangkok

05 Dec 2025, 07:16 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
The accused persons were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (Photo by Manvendra Singh Yadav on Unsplash)
The Mumbai Customs has seized hydroponic weed or marijuana valued at over Rs 25 crore and gold and foreign currency valued at nearly Rs 92 lakh in multiple cases at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, an official said on Thursday.

The action was taken by the Airport Commissionarate of the Mumbai Customs between November 25 and December 3.

A total of 25.4 kg of suspected hydroponic weed valued at Rs 25.47 crore in the illicit market was recovered in eight separate cases from passengers who had arrived from Bangkok, said the official.

The accused persons were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

Apart from the NDPS cases, three gold smuggling cases came to light during the same period, leading to the recovery of 744.28 grams of gold valued at Rs 81.67 lakh from three passengers.

In a separate incident, customs officials intercepted a passenger carrying undeclared foreign currency amounting to $12,000 (about Rs 10.53 lakh), the official added.

