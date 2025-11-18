Hyderabad Weather Today: Cold Wave Alert Issued In These Five Telangana Districts On November 18
The IMD has issued a cold wave alert for five Telangana districts on November 18, with chilly conditions expected to continue on November 19 as well.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for five districts in Telangana on Tuesday, November 18. According to the latest IMD bulletin released at 7:57 a.m. on Tuesday, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in several parts across Telangana.
Cold wave conditions are expected at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Sangareddy and Medak districts of the state, as per the IMD forecast.
Apart from that, Hyderabad and its surrounding areas are likely to experience partly cloudy skies, along with mist or hazy conditions during the morning hours over the next 24 hours.
The weather agency has also predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions across Telangana on November 19 as well, signalling a continuation of the chilly spell in the state.
Chilly Nights Across Districts Amid Cold Wave
At a few places in Telangana, the minimum temperature remained below normal (-5.0°C to -3.1°C) on November 17.
As of 8:30 a.m. on November 17, across the region, maximum temperatures ranged from 27.0°C in Nalgonda to 31.8°C in Mahabubnagar. The minimum temperatures varied more widely, from a chilly 8.7°C in Adilabad to 16.5°C in Badrachalam. Two locations, Adilabad and Medak, recorded minimum temperatures below 10°C, indicating a significant overnight coolness there.
Other places like Hanmakonda, Nizamabad and Dundigal saw minimums between 12°C and 14°C. Many locations, including Khammam, Mahabubnagar and Badrachalam, maintained comparatively warmer nights above 14°C.
This shows that while daytime temperatures stayed relatively moderate, night and early-morning conditions reflected the intensity of the cold wave across the districts.
Temperature Across Districts (as of 8:30 a.m. on November 18)
Adilabad: Max 28°C, Min 8°C
Hanmakonda: Max 28°C, Min 12°C
Hyderabad: Max 28.6°C, Min 13.2°C
Khammam: Max 31°C, Min 15°C
Medak: Max 29°C, Min 9°C
Nizamabad: Max 29°C, Min 13°C
Ramagundam: Max 29°C, Min 14°C
Amid the cold wave alert across Telangana, residents are advised to take precautions, especially in areas recording sub-10°C minimum temperatures.
Hyderabad Weather 7 Days Forecast
The minimum temperature across the capital city is expected to remain below 15°C for the next few days, until November 22. Maximum temperatures will hover around 29 to 30°C.
November 18: Max 29°C, Min 14°C
November 19: Max 29°C, Min 14°C
November 20: Max 29°C, Min 15°C
November 21: Max 30°C, Min 51°C
November 22: Max 30°C, Min 16°C
November 23: Max 30°C, Min 17°C
image: IMD