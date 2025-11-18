Hyderabad Weather Today: Cold Wave Alert Issued In These Five Telangana Districts On November 18

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for five districts in Telangana on Tuesday, November 18. According to the latest IMD bulletin released at 7:57 a.m. on Tuesday, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in several parts across Telangana.

Cold wave conditions are expected at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Sangareddy and Medak districts of the state, as per the IMD forecast.

Apart from that, Hyderabad and its surrounding areas are likely to experience partly cloudy skies, along with mist or hazy conditions during the morning hours over the next 24 hours.

The weather agency has also predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions across Telangana on November 19 as well, signalling a continuation of the chilly spell in the state.