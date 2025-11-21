Hyderabad Police Issue Advisory Ahead Of President Droupadi Murmu's Visit — Check Traffic Restrictions
Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory for citizens ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Nov. 21 and 22.
On November 21, the President will inaugurate the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad. The second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav will showcase the rich cultural, culinary, and artistic traditions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu.
On November 22, the President will grace the special session to commemorate the centenary celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi.
Traffic Advisory
Due to VIP movement to Rashtrapati Nilayam and Raj Bhavan, some areas in Secunderabad, Trimulgherry, and Begumpet may experience temporary traffic stops or diversions. Citizens are requested to plan their travel accordingly.
November 21 (Friday) between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm
Traffic may be stopped or diverted at the following points:
CTO, Rasoolpura, PNT Junction, Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Begumpet Flyover, Greenlands, Panjagutta Junction, Monappa Junction, Yashoda Hospital, Katriya Hotel, Metro Residency, VV Statue, Raj Bhavan
2:30 pm to 4:00 pm
Traffic restrictions are likely to be imposed in the places listed below:
Raj Bhavan, VV Statue, Metro Residency, Katriya Hotel, Yashoda Hospital, Monappa Junction, Panjagutta Junction, Greenlands, Begumpet Flyover, HPS, PNT Junction, Rasoolpura, CTO, Tivoli, NCC, Club-in-Gate, Airtel Junction, Karkhana Junction, RTA Trimulgherry, Trimulgherry X Road, Holy Family, Lal Bazar, MCEME, Lothukunta, Satya Petrol Pump, Alwal T Junction, AOC Centre, Bison Signal
5:30 pm to 6:45 pm
Possible traffic delays along:
Bison Signal, AOC Centre, Alwal T Junction, Satya Petrol Pump, Lothukunta, MCEME, Lal Bazar, Holy Family, Trimulgherry X Road, RTA Trimulgherry, Karkhana Junction, Airtel Junction, Club-in-Gate, NCC, Tivoli, CTO, Rasoolpura, PNT Junction, HPS, Begumpet Flyover, Greenlands, Panjagutta Junction, Monappa Junction, Yashoda Hospital, Katriya Hotel, Raj Bhavan, Metro Residency, VV Statue, Raj Bhavan
November 22 (Saturday) between 8:30 am and 9:30 am
Expect traffic checks at:
Raj Bhavan, VV Statue, Metro Residency, Katriya Hotel, Yashoda Hospital, Monappa Junction, Panjagutta Junction, Greenlands, Begumpet Flyover, HPS, PNT Junction, Rasoolpura, CTO.
Hyderabad police have advised citizens to plan their journeys to avoid delays and to also follow traffic police instructions for smoother movement.