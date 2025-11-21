Hyderabad Police Issue Advisory Ahead Of President Droupadi Murmu's Visit — Check Traffic Restrictions

Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory for citizens ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Nov. 21 and 22.

On November 21, the President will inaugurate the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad. The second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav will showcase the rich cultural, culinary, and artistic traditions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu.

On November 22, the President will grace the special session to commemorate the centenary celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi.