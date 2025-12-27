Hyderabad Police Announce 'Zero Drugs' Policy For New Year Celebrations

The Hyderabad Police on Friday said it would adopt a 'zero drugs' policy for the New Year celebrations.

City Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, who chaired a coordination meeting with police officials, issued a stern directive to top brass and officers on the field to maintain a "hawk-eyed" vigil across the city.

The Commissioner outlined a multi-layered security plan involving different police wings, including H-NEW (Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing), Task Force, Special Branch and local law enforcement, a police release said.

"Special surveillance teams have been deployed effective immediately at all pubs, hotels, restaurants, and event venues. The Commissioner ordered continuous monitoring of individuals previously involved in drug-related offences over the last two years," it said.

The officials have been tasked with preparing a comprehensive list of known drug peddlers and consumers. Additionally, police will track the details of individuals entering the city for the festivities, it said.

The crackdown is not limited to public venues, and the police will also monitor private gatherings at service apartments and hostels to prevent illicit activities, it said.

The City Police have set a mandatory 1:00 am closing time for all New Year celebrations at pubs, hotels and restaurants.

"Strict action will be taken against violators. (They) will face immediate cancellation of licenses if found engaging in any illegal activities this year," the Commissioner warned.

To manage the influx of revellers, check-posts and barricades would be set up at major hubs, including Maitrivanam, Necklace Road, Tank Bund, and KBR Park, he added.

While the security is set to be intense, the Commissioner emphasised that the general public should not be inconvenienced.

He instructed officers to ensure that celebrations remain peaceful and that the police act as facilitators for a safe New Year, the release said.

"Our resolve is that not a single drug case should be reported in Hyderabad during these celebrations. We are deploying special forces to achieve this. Every officer must work in coordination to uphold the prestige of the City Police," Sajjanar said.