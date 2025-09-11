Hyderabad Horror: Woman Beaten With Pressure Cooker, Throat Slit With Scissors
A 50-year-old woman was found brutally murdered in her house in Kukatpally, Hyderabad on Wednesday, in a case of robbery and homicide.
The deceased, identified as Renu Agarwal, was allegedly tied up and stabbed by domestic helpers from Jharkhand, who are suspected of having fled with cash and jewellery from the house.
According to NDTV, Renu Agarwal lived with her husband and 26-year-old son in the Swan Lake Apartment complex. On the day of the incident, her husband and son left for their family-owned steel business at about 10 am on Wednesday. At 5 pm, Renu became unreachable by phone. Concerned with the unusual behaviour, her husband reached home to find the door locked from the inside. With the help of a plumber, he entered through the balcony, only to discover his wife's body.
The police, which has launched an investigation, said Renu's hands and feet were tied, and she had been bludgeoned with a pressure cooker. Her throat was slit with a knife and scissors. The assailants looted the home, taking approximately 40 grams of gold and Rs 1 lakh in cash.
Suspects Captured On Cam
Two men were identified as the primary suspects as CCTV footage showed them heading to the 13th floor and leaving the premises at 5.02 pm. The suspects reportedly bathed and changed into fresh clothes inside the apartment, leaving their own blood-stained garments behind before fleeing the scene.
One of the suspects, identified as Harsha, was a domestic worker hired by the Agarwal family just 10 days prior through an agency. The second suspect, Roushan, worked for a neighbour on the 14th floor. The duo were seen escaping on a two-wheeler belonging to Roushan's employer. According to the police, the men are from Jharkhand.
A case of murder has been registered at the Kukatpally Police Station. Authorities are collecting forensic evidence from the crime scene, analyzing CCTV footage from the locality, and gathering witness statements as part of the ongoing investigation. Renu's body has been sent to a local hospital for a postmortem. Further investigations are underway.