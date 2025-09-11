Hyderabad Horror: Woman Beaten With Pressure Cooker, Throat Slit With Scissors

According to NDTV, Renu Agarwal lived with her husband and 26-year-old son in the Swan Lake Apartment complex. On the day of the incident, her husband and son left for their family-owned steel business at about 10 am on Wednesday. At 5 pm, Renu became unreachable by phone. Concerned with the unusual behaviour, her husband reached home to find the door locked from the inside. With the help of a plumber, he entered through the balcony, only to discover his wife's body.

The police, which has launched an investigation, said Renu's hands and feet were tied, and she had been bludgeoned with a pressure cooker. Her throat was slit with a knife and scissors. The assailants looted the home, taking approximately 40 grams of gold and Rs 1 lakh in cash.