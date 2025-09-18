Business NewsNationalHyderabad Bound Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Vizag Over Suspected Bird Hit
Hyderabad Bound Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Vizag Over Suspected Bird Hit

Visakhapatnam Airport director S Raja Reddy said the pilot of Air India Express flight number IX 2658 requested for the emergency landing and returned to the port city after abandoning the journey to Hyderabad.

18 Sep 2025, 07:09 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Air India Express/X)</p></div>
(Source: Air India Express/X)
An Air India Express flight from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad with 103 passengers made an emergency landing here on Thursday, following an engine problem after a suspected bird hit mid-air, said an official.

"After departing Vizag, the pilot reported some problem in the engine. So, he asked for an emergency landing and returned to Vizag. The flight landed safely and passengers were deboarded," Reddy told PTI, adding that alternative arrangements are being made by the airline.

According to the director, the aircraft departed Vizag at 02:38 p.m. and returned by 03:00 p.m., travelling only around 10 nautical miles while the bird hit was suspected to have occurred while ascending.

