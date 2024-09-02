Hyderabad Airport Unveils Exclusive Terminal for Private Jet Users

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad run by GMR group announced the launch of a new state-of-the-art general aviation terminal tailored exclusively for private jet owners and users on Monday.

A press release from the aerodrome operator said the new terminal aims to facilitate the diverse needs of passengers flying through chartered flights meant for business or personal travel from Hyderabad Airport.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport said the city is one of the thriving economic powerhouses with the second highest concentration of ultra-high net worth individuals, thriving pharmaceutical and IT industries and development of Global Capability Centres in the region by MNCs have boosted private jet movements.

"Redefining the flying experience, this new facility will set a new standard for an extraordinary travel experience. The terminal will serve as an extension of luxury for many of our frequent high net worth individual travellers, offering unparalleled comfort, convenience and bespoke services. With our commitment to providing a world-class experience for our travellers, we are committed to enhancing excellence in the years to come," he said.