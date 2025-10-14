Hurun India U35 List 2025: Hardik Kothiya Of Rayzon Solar Named Youngest Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Hardik Kothiya (31), co-founder of Rayzon Solar in Surat, is the youngest on the Avendus Wealth – Hurun India U35 List 2025. Kothiya co-founded Rayzon Solar with Chirag Nakrani. They both serve as the company's Managing Directors and founded it in 2017.
"Hardik Kothiya and Chirag Nakrani are committed to a greener future. Their company, Rayzon Solar, specialises in renewable energy solutions, promoting the adoption of solar power through innovative technology and services," the research and publishing group wrote in their report.
The Avendus Wealth – Hurun India U35 List 2025 which was released recently, recognised 155 young leaders aged 35 and below who are redefining the future of India Inc.
This curated list spotlights two categories of pioneers: visionary first-generation founders whose ventures are valued at USD 50 mn or more and dynamic next-generation leaders leading family-owned businesses with valuations of at least $100 million.
The 13 youngest entrepreneurs on the U35 List, all aged 31, span a broad spectrum of industries such as Consumer, FinTech, Healthcare, AgriTech, Software and Industrials.
Youngest Entrepreneurs Featured in the Avendus Wealth – Hurun India U35 List 2025.
Minu Margaret of BlissClub is the youngest woman on the list, while Hardik Kothiya of Rayzon Solar is the youngest entrepreneur overall.
Carrying the next-generation baton in established enterprises, Rahul Gupta of APL Apollo Tubes and Shiven Akshay Arora of Blue Jet Healthcare are shaping growth with a modern, tech-first approach.
Top Represented Cities by U35 Entrepreneurs
Bengaluru tops the list with 54 entrants, featuring notable names such as Shashank Kumar, Harshil Mathur and Vidit Aatrey, cementing its status as India’s startup capital.
Mumbai ranks second with 29 entrepreneurs, home to innovators such as Pallon Mistry, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani.
New Delhi ranks third with 22 notable entrepreneurs’ names, such as Adwaita Nayar, Rahul Gupta and Raghav Chandra.
Gurugram, Hyderabad and Noida follow with nine, six, and five entrants respectively, while Kolkata and San Francisco record four.
Chennai, Pune and Ahmedabad each contribute three entrants, including Kaviya Kalanithi Maran, Yashvardhan Patil and Parita Parekh.
Apurva Sahijwani, MD & CEO, Avendus Wealth Management, said, "One of the most striking aspects of India's under-35 entrepreneurs is the scale and influence they command at such a young age. Collectively, the U35 cohort oversees enterprises valued at over $440 billion, employs more than 7.6 lakh professionals, and drives growth across industries from financial services to technology and education."
The U35 List is part of the Avendus Wealth – Hurun India Uth Series 2025 that recognises entrepreneurs under 30, Under 35 and under 40.