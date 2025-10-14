Hurun India U35 List 2025: Hardik Kothiya Of Rayzon Solar Named Youngest Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Hardik Kothiya (31), co-founder of Rayzon Solar in Surat, is the youngest on the Avendus Wealth – Hurun India U35 List 2025. Kothiya co-founded Rayzon Solar with Chirag Nakrani. They both serve as the company's Managing Directors and founded it in 2017.

"Hardik Kothiya and Chirag Nakrani are committed to a greener future. Their company, Rayzon Solar, specialises in renewable energy solutions, promoting the adoption of solar power through innovative technology and services," the research and publishing group wrote in their report.