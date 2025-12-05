HSSC CET 2025 Group C Results declared, Check Scorecards On hssc.gov.in
To access scorecards, visit hssc.gov.in, navigate to the "Results" section, select the CET Group C link, enter credentials, and download the PDF.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Friday declared the results of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 for Group C posts on the official website hssc.gov.in
Scorecards can now be downloaded by using registration number, mobile number, and password.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) HSSC Chairman Himmat Singh wrote, "All candidates are hereby cordially informed that the result of the CET 2025 Group C examination has been declared. Candidates can view their result on the commission's official website."
à¤à¤ª à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¹à¤°à¥à¤· à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤à¥ 2025 à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤ª à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤£à¤¾à¤® à¤à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤°à¥à¤¥à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤£à¤¾à¤® à¤à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤§à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤ à¤µà¥à¤¬à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤ªà¤° à¤¦à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤— Himmat Singh (@advhimmatsingh) December 4, 2025
à¤¨à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¸ à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤: https://t.co/et3uv7ILx7
à¤°à¤¿à¤à¤²à¥à¤ à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤ :https://t.co/YbqzVnZDRs pic.twitter.com/tORqa7Wdyc
Shortlisted candidates proceed to departmental socio-economic criteria and experience evaluation for recruitments.
How To Check HSSC CET 2025 Group C Results
Follow these steps to download your scorecard from hssc.gov.in:
Go to the direct link: cet2025groupc.hryssc.com
Select the "CET Group C 2025 Result/Scorecard" link from the list of recent notices.
To access the portal, candidates are required to enter their CET Registration No. or Registered Mobile No. and the Password that was used during CET 2025 admit card download process.
Click "Submit" or "Login" to view your result and scorecard.
Download the PDF scorecard, verify details, and take a printout for records
In case a candidate forgets his/her CET Registration No. or Password, he/she can click on the 'Forgot your Password'. In case the candidate remembers his/her CET Registration No. or Registered Mobile No., he/she shall fill his/her CET Registration No. or Registered Mobile number and click on the Submit button.
If the OTP is not received on the mobile number, candidates may click the Resend button or select Click here to get OTP on email to receive the OTP on his/her registered email address.
Once the OTP is received, candidates must enter the OTP along with a new password and confirm the new password to successfully reset his/her password.
The CET serves as a qualifying benchmark for various Group C and D vacancies in Haryana government departments, with results valid for three years from declaration.
Candidates must secure at least 50% marks for the general category and 40% for reserved categories to qualify. Despite earlier expectations of a November release, the announcement came on December 5 amid dismissals of fake news on answer keys and selections.