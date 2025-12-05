HSSC CET 2025 Group C Results declared, Check Scorecards On hssc.gov.in

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Friday declared the results of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 for Group C posts on the official website hssc.gov.in

Scorecards can now be downloaded by using registration number, mobile number, and password.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) HSSC Chairman Himmat Singh wrote, "All candidates are hereby cordially informed that the result of the CET 2025 Group C examination has been declared. Candidates can view their result on the commission's official website."