HPPSC ACF Prelims Exam Date Out! Download Admit Cards From hppsc.hp.gov.in
The HPPSC ACF Preliminary Examination-2025 is scheduled to be held on Oct. 5, 2025.
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the date for the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Preliminary Examination 2025. As per the official notification, it is scheduled to be held on Oct. 5, 2025. Candidates can download admit cards from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.
"It should be noted that the examination centres may have changed and therefore all the candidates are advised to download their e-admit cards for the aforesaid examination afresh. No candidate shall be allowed to sit in the examination centre other than the one mentioned on the admit card," read the notification.
How To Download HPPSC ACF 2025 Admit Card
To download HPPSC ACF 2025 Admit Card check out the following steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Download Admit Card link
Step 3: Enter in your login details and submit
Step 4: Check and download your HPPSC ACF 2025 Admit Card
Step 5: Take a printout of your HPPSC ACF 2025 Admit Card for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website. The HPPSC has said that in case of any query, the candidates may contact on telephone No. 0177-2629738, 2624313 and Toll free No. 1800-180-8004.
Scheme Of Examination
There will be Preliminary Examination or Screening Test which will be of two hours duration. There will be 100 multiple-choice questions of one mark each on the basis of following syllabus:
(i) History, Geography and Socio Economic development of Himachal Pradesh - 30 Marks.
(ii) Knowledge of current events of national and international importance and such matters of every day observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person who has not made a special study of any scientific subject - 30 Marks.
(iii) Modern History (From 1857 onwards) of India, Indian Culture, Indian Polity, Indian Economy, Geography of India, Disaster Management, Environment and Gender issues and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi - 40 Marks.
There will be negative marking for incorrect answers (as detailed below) for all questions:
(i) There are four alternatives for the answers to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.
(ii) If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answers happens to be correct and there will be same penalty as above for the question.
(iii) If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.