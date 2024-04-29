HP Board Result 2024: How To Check Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE Class 12th Result?
The Himachal Pradesh board (HPBOSE) will release the Class 12th results on April 29 at 2 PM.
HPBOSE Board Results 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the class 12 results on Monday. Students can check their results by visiting the official website at hpbose.org.
The board has confirmed that the results will be announced at 2:30 PM via a press conference.
The HPBOSE Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 1 to March 28, 2024. The results for all three streams (Arts, Commerce and Science) will be declared together.
Follow the steps below to check the HP Board Class 12 results on hpbose.org. Students are requested to check their marks by using their roll numbers. Initially, the board will announce the results through a press conference, following which the result link will be available online.
Steps to check HPBOSE Class 12th Result on hpbose.org
Step 1: Go to Himachal Pradesh Board's website here - hpbose.org.
Step 2: Go to the results page and select Class 12 result.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and login .
Step 4: View and download the HP Board Class 12th marksheet.
Step 5: Take a printout or screenshot of the result and keep it safe
The results will also be available on Digilocker.
#Comingsoon Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala! Class X and XII 2024 results will soon be available on #DigiLocker. Create your DigiLocker account today https://t.co/Y8SaVNAAha and celebrate your achievements hassle-free. pic.twitter.com/JdD3yUtP1P— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 28, 2024
Last year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 79.74%.