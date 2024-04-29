HP Board Result 2024: How To Check Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE Class 12th Result?

HPBOSE Board Results 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the class 12 results on Monday. Students can check their results by visiting the official website at hpbose.org.

The board has confirmed that the results will be announced at 2:30 PM via a press conference.

The HPBOSE Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 1 to March 28, 2024. The results for all three streams (Arts, Commerce and Science) will be declared together.

Follow the steps below to check the HP Board Class 12 results on hpbose.org. Students are requested to check their marks by using their roll numbers. Initially, the board will announce the results through a press conference, following which the result link will be available online.