HP Board HPBOSE Exam Date Sheet 2026 OUT: Check Class 10 And 12 Time Table

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the timetable for the 2026 board examinations for classes 10 and 12 on December 26. HPBOSE 10 exam will be held from March 3 to 28, whereas HP Board 12 exam will be conducted from March 3 to April 1, 2026 and will cover students from both regular schools and the State Open School (SOS).

The schedule includes a variety of subjects, ranging from main academic papers to vocational courses.

The schedule offers clear information on exam dates for every subject, including Hindi and Mathematics, as well as specialised courses under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF).

The class 10 board exams for 2026 are scheduled to start on March 3 and will conclude on March 28. The first paper will be of English subject, while the final exam will be of Social Science subject.

The class 12 board exams for 2026 will start on March 3 and finish on April 1. The examinations will open with a Sanskrit paper and close with a Music(Hindustani Vocal), Music(Hindustani Instrumental Melodic, Music(Hindustani Instrumental Percussion) paper. As per the HP Board date sheet released, the HPBOSE Class 12 exam will be held from 9.45 a.m. to 1 p.m.