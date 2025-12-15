How Will Flex-Fuel Cars Benefit India? Nitin Gadkari Addresses Concerns Over E20 Petrol—Explained

Addressing growing concerns over the impact of ethanol-blended petrol on vehicles, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said flex-fuel cars that run entirely on ethanol would be a driving factor in reducing India's reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Gadkari was recently spotted riding in a flex-fuel Toyota car that runs entirely on ethanol in Delhi.

The government achieved its E20 blending target, which mandates 20% ethanol in petrol, by March. However, many vehicle owners have reported issues related to performance and efficiency. They also raised questions about long-term engine health and fuel compatibility, but the government maintains that E20 fuel is safe for vehicles.