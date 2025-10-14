How To Earn Rs 1,000 On Your FASTag: NHAI's New Scheme Explained
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched an innovative, incentive-based drive aimed at drastically improving sanitation across the nation's toll plazas.
Under the 'Special Campaign 5.0', NHAI has launched a unique 'Clean Toilet Picture Challenge', under which the National Highway users can report a dirty toilet and get rewarded.
Each Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) reporting such instances will be eligible for a reward of Rs 1,000 in the form of FASTag recharge that will be credited to the linked VRN provided by the highway user.
The reward will be non-transferable and cannot be claimed in cash. The initiative will continue till Oct. 31, 2025 on all National Highways across the country.
The drive aims to encourage highway users to report dirty toilets at Toll Plazas along the National Highway, rewarding such reports to ensure clean and hygienic facilities.
How To Earn Rs 1,000 By Reporting Dirty Toilets
Here's how highway users can earn Rs 1000:
1. Download the latest version of the Rajmargyatra app.
2. Take clear photos of dirty toilets at toll plazas under NHAI jurisdictions.
3. Ensure these photos are geo-tagged along with time stamps.
4. Submit details on the app. Ensure you submit the user's name, (yours) mobile number, and Vehicle Registration Number (VRN).
Under the âSpecial Campaign 5.0â, NHAI has launched a unique drive âClean Toilet Picture Challengeâ, which encourages National Highway users to report a dirty toilet at Toll Plazas on National Highway.— NHAI (@NHAI_Official) October 13, 2025
â¡ï¸The initiative is open to all National Highway users for reporting dirtyâ¦ pic.twitter.com/MViotpnaaq
Clean Toilet Picture Challenge: Terms And Conditions
The drive shall apply only to toilets constructed, operated, or maintained under NHAI jurisdiction. Other toilets located at Retail Fuel stations, Dhabas, or other public facilities not under NHAI's control are excluded.
Each vehicle registration number (VRN) shall be eligible for only one reward during the entire scheme period.
Also, each National Highway toilet facility shall be eligible for reward consideration only once per day, irrespective of the number of reports received for that location. In case multiple reports are received for the same toilet on the same day, only the first valid image reported through the RajmargYatra App shall be considered eligible for the reward.
Only clear, geo-tagged, and time-stamped images captured through the RajmargYatra App shall be considered. Any manipulated, duplicate, or previously reported images will be rejected.
Entries shall be verified through AI-assisted screening and manual validation, wherever necessary.
As a part of this campaign, NHAI has been laying emphasis on removal of potholes, beautification of flyovers, cleanliness of toilets at Toll Plazas, beautification/paintings at Toll Plazas, signage for road safety, pictorial depiction of public messaging on flyovers/tunnels, removal of encroachments on Right of Way etc., to enhance the travelling experience of the National Highway users.