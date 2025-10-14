How To Earn Rs 1,000 On Your FASTag: NHAI's New Scheme Explained

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched an innovative, incentive-based drive aimed at drastically improving sanitation across the nation's toll plazas.

Under the 'Special Campaign 5.0', NHAI has launched a unique 'Clean Toilet Picture Challenge', under which the National Highway users can report a dirty toilet and get rewarded.

Each Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) reporting such instances will be eligible for a reward of Rs 1,000 in the form of FASTag recharge that will be credited to the linked VRN provided by the highway user.

The reward will be non-transferable and cannot be claimed in cash. The initiative will continue till Oct. 31, 2025 on all National Highways across the country.

The drive aims to encourage highway users to report dirty toilets at Toll Plazas along the National Highway, rewarding such reports to ensure clean and hygienic facilities.