Watch: How Mumbaikars Can Check Auto Rickshaw Meters For Overcharging

Mumbai Traffic Police have launched an initiative to help passengers detect tampered auto rickshaw meters and avoid potential overcharging. In a recent video shared on social media platform X (formally Twitter), officials provided straightforward tips for identifying faulty meters, aiming to empower commuters and ensure fair fares.

The video features a police officer demonstrating a key indicator of a tampered meter: the presence of an additional blinking point after the last digit on the meter. According to the officer, this blinking point is not standard for legitimate meters. In a live demonstration, an officer asked a rickshaw driver to switch off a button located on the steering wheel, which caused the blinking point to disappear, allowing the meter to operate normally. If the blinking point remains visible or continues to blink, it signifies that the meter is tampered with and likely overcharging passengers.

The police emphasised the importance of awareness, stating, “Wondering how your auto-rickshaw bill is travelling faster than light? Here’s a simple guide to help you identify whether the auto rickshaw meter is faulty. Stay aware, identify, and complain about the faulty meters.”