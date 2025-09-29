How Dementia Can Be Tackled — Experts Point To Al Innovation, National Registry, Other Measures

During a meeting of experts on Monday over strategies and ways to address dementia, a stream of suggestions such as formation of a national registry for dementia, a comprehensive dementia strategy that brings all stakeholders together, and innovation in artificial intelligence and technology for dementia care were suggested.

The National Consultative Meet on Dementia Strategy, held in New Delhi on Monday, gathered policymakers, healthcare professionals, researchers, social sector organisations, and caregiver representatives from across the country.

In line with the World Health Organization's call for countries to develop national dementia plans, the meet was organised by the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences and Dementia India Alliance, in collaboration with the National Human Rights Commission and the India International Centre, with the support of the National Institute of Social Defence.

The experts recommended investing in a National Dementia Registry and promoting innovation in Al and technology for dementia care.

They also agreed on the urgent need for a comprehensive National Dementia Strategy for India that is multi-sectoral and brings together all stakeholders from health and social care to community and government systems.