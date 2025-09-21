Housing Sales In Top 9 Cities May Fall 4% In Jul-Sep On Lower Demand In Mumbai, Pune: PropEquity

India's top 9 cities are likely to witness a 4% decline in housing sales in the quarter ending September to over 1 lakh units on lower demand in the Mumbai region and Pune, according to PropEquity.

Real estate data analytics firm PropEquity on Sunday released data of primary residential market for July-September, which is generally considered as a weak quarter because of the monsoon season and the inauspicious Shraadh period.

As per the data, the housing sales across nine cities are estimated to fall 4% to 1,00,370 units during the July-September 2025 period, as against 1,05,081 units in the year-ago period.

The sales of residential properties are projected to decline in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune, while the demand in Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata is likely to be higher.