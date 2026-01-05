Horror In East Delhi: Mob Assaults Gym Owner's Family, Strips Son Naked

Business NewsNationalHorror In East Delhi: Mob Assaults Gym Owner's Family, Strips Son Naked
The police told NDTV that violence erupted from a business disagreement between the gym owner and its caretaker.

05 Jan 2026
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Man allegedly thrashed in Delhi, wife and son also abused.
Trouble brewed in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar when a man, his wife and his son found themselves at the receiving end of alleged violence and assault. The violent confrontation between a gym owner Rajesh Garg and the gym’s caretaker Satish Yadav was caught on CCTV, according to NDTV reports.

According to reports, the victim, Rajesh Garg, resides in a house in Laxmi Nagar where he operates a gym located in the basement.

The police told NDTV that violence erupted from a business disagreement between the gym owner and its caretaker Yadav. Yadav had allegedly betrayed him in efforts to assume control over the commercial venture.

On the day of the attack, Garg along with his wife had gone down to the gym to examine a water leak. While they were inspecting the leak, Yadav and his men arrived and escalated the confrontation into a violent one.

Garg was reportedly punched and kicked by the men repeatedly. Garg also alleged the attackers of molesting his wife.

The situation deteriorated further after Garg’s son arrived to help his parents. The group allegedly grabbed his son, dragged him out onto the public street, and stripped him naked.

Satish Yadav is under arrest, and a case has been registered against him. While, three other men identified s Vikas Yadav, Shubham Yadav and Omkar Yadav have fled and are on the run, according to reports.

