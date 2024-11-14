ADVERTISEMENT
Home Ministry Directs Stricter Compliance For Engaging Consultants In Sensitive Policy Work
The home ministry has flagged 'serious lapses' in engagements with consultants for foreign missions.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed secretaries of central ministries and departments to enforce stricter compliance when engaging consultants for sensitive policy work, according to a communication reviewed by NDTV Profit on Friday.This decision followed “serious lapses” in the work of some consultants who have been assisting government officials on crucial foreign missions.The Home Affairs Ministry, in a notice dated Oct. 25,...
