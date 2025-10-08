Home Minister Amit Shah Switches To Homegrown Platform Zoho Mail For Official Communication

Amit Shah becomes the latest senior leader from the Narendra Modi government to adopt Zoho-based platforms, underscoring the Centre's growing preference for indigenous digital tools. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had stated last month that he is opting to shift to the Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

Shah's move is expected to have a chain effect across ministries and departments, as more government authorities consider switching to Indian-made technology platforms.

The move comes amid a renewed push for "Swadeshi tech," a cause that has received significant attention following Prime Minister Modi's call to promote Made-in-India apps. Among Zoho's suite of products, Arattai, its messaging platform, has been gaining traction recently. Arattai supports end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls but reportedly lacks the same for text chats — a detail highlighted by Zoho's founder, Sridhar Vembu, in his recent updates.