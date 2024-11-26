Home Affordability In Next 12 Months: Kolkata Most Affordable, Mumbai Near Optimal

Home affordability in India is expected to improve over the next 12 months, with Kolkata maintaining its position as the most affordable major city and Mumbai approaching optimal affordability levels by 2025, according to JLL's Home Purchase Affordability Index.

An anticipated cumulative 50-basis point interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India is expected to boost affordability levels across key residential markets. Residential sales are projected to hit a record 3,05,000–3,10,000 units in 2024, with further growth expected in 2025 to reach 3,40,000–3,50,000 units, noted JLL.

Mumbai and Pune are predicted to be near peak affordability levels, driven by steady income growth and moderating price increases. Meanwhile, Kolkata is set to hit new affordability peaks, reaffirming its status as India's most affordable market. Other cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR will see gradual affordability improvements, though they will remain below peak levels.