‘Hindu Numerals...’: Ace Mathematician Manjul Bhargava On Origin Of Numbers

Professor Manjul Bhargava, an American mathematician and a winner of the prestigious Fields Medal, has urged a re-acknowledgment of the origins of the numeral system. He calls for recognising the Indian origin of the numeral system.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the ace mathematician claimed the digits 1 to 9 and zero, commonly known as Arabic numerals, were actually invented in India and should be called ‘Hindu numerals’.

Prof. Bhargava has called for global recognition of India's contributions to mathematics. He also outlined that India invented zero and contributed other important ideas in math, like methods to calculate pi, which laid the foundation for modern arithmetic.

He said these numbers travelled to the Arab world around the 8th century, and then the Arabs passed them on to Europe. Because Europeans learned the numbers from Arab scholars, they started calling them Arabic numerals. However, the Arabs themselves still referred to them as Hindu numerals, as they originated from India.

Arab scholars, like Al-Khwarizmi, even called them "Hindasa," which means "from India," he stated.