Hindenburg-SEBI Row: Attack On India With No Substance, Says Madhusudhan Kela

The latest report by Hindenburg Research which alleges that the head of the country's market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India, has a conflict of interest, is an attack on the country and intends to malign Madhabi Puri Buch, the person behind the growth in the capital market, according to market veteran Madhusudhan Kela.

The allegations and subsequent responses make it clear that there is a larger purpose to the report, the founder of MK Ventures told NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview. "It is maligning the image of someone who has so immensely contributed to the Indian capital market under various roles."

In a report late Saturday, the US-based short seller, led by Nathan Anderson, accused the Securities and Exchange Board of India's Chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch, of conflict of interest, while investigating allegations made against the Adani Group.

The report alleged that Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch, had investments in a complex fund that was used to siphon and buy back shares of the Adani group companies. This was denied strongly by the SEBI chairperson and the Adani Group the day after the report was published.

This allegation is not about an individual and corporate house but an attack on the country, the market veteran with over 33 years of experience said. "Who are they (Hindenburg Research) to say you can't trust the system? I think we are one of the finest and best regulators in the world. Both RBI and SEBI over the years have done a fantastic job."